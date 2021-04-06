TokenPay Price Tops $0.0522 on Top Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0522 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $154,939.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TokenPay has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,171.96 or 0.99671678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00037806 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00098389 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001272 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.