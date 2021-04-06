Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.62

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.62 and last traded at $59.16, with a volume of 1949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $58,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 879,297 shares of company stock worth $48,330,709 in the last ninety days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $53,968,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 166,640 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

