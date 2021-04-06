Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.25. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 8,622,013 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a market cap of $388.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $10,125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 368,216 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.