TOP Reaches Market Cap of $28.55 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, TOP has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One TOP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. TOP has a total market cap of $28.55 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00059728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.12 or 0.00655120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00078978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031268 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars.

