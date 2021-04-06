Tornado Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.82 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $81.82 million and approximately $17.02 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $154.20 or 0.00267134 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00074048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.31 or 0.00270801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00112395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.00 or 0.00746671 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00017346 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 530,599 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

