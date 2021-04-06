Tornado Market Capitalization Reaches $545,330.92 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. Tornado has a total market cap of $545,330.92 and approximately $570,555.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tornado has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado token can currently be bought for $90.89 or 0.00156229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00074436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.19 or 0.00287384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00107312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.80 or 0.00757697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011642 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

