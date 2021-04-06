Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$115.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$100.00. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TIH. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$99.88.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of TSE:TIH traded up C$3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$99.47. The stock had a trading volume of 127,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of C$8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 32.20. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$60.99 and a 12-month high of C$100.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$92.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$88.14.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$984.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.2899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total transaction of C$400,519.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$624,064.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.