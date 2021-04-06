Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.13

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and traded as high as $37.00. Toshiba shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 13,185 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91.

About Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

