Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.02

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 459163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TOSYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Toshiba in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

