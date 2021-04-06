Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Trading Up 0.4%

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 138.50 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76). Approximately 10,117 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 23,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.50 ($1.76).

The stock has a market capitalization of £71.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.10%.

In related news, insider Michael Ziff sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72), for a total value of £31,944 ($41,735.04).

About Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

