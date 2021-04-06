Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,899 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,253% compared to the typical daily volume of 362 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

ASMB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 460,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,964. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a market cap of $171.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. On average, analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist cut their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

