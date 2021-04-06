Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,414 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 632% compared to the typical volume of 330 call options.

GRBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

GRBK traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 39,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,435. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $25.05.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director David Einhorn acquired 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $17,467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,347.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 63,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 168,255 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

