Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cara Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,791 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 360% compared to the typical daily volume of 824 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $226,721.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,466,780.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,287 shares of company stock worth $671,744. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

CARA traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.80. 110,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

