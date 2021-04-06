Tranche Finance Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $18.05 million and $285,239.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00073633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.10 or 0.00287338 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00105176 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.33 or 0.00750310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00031128 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,095.38 or 0.99899875 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

