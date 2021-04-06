TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAC. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 19.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 557.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 136,093 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,512,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,491,000 after acquiring an additional 333,190 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TAC opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $417.45 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

