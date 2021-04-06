TransAlta (TSE:TA) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.35

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.35 and last traded at C$12.30, with a volume of 203043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TA. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, January 21st. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.63.

The company has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$544.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell bought 125,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner bought 49,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$564,342.03.

About TransAlta (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

