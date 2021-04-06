Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Downgraded by TD Securities

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Transat A.T. from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Transat A.T. from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:TRZBF opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

