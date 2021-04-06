Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Rating Increased to Reduce at TD Securities

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “tender” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$3.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$7.50. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 29.35% from the company’s current price.

TRZ has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday.

TRZ stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 793,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,826. The firm has a market cap of C$173.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of C$3.56 and a 12-month high of C$10.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.12.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

