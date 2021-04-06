TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.94

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $1.66. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 498,787 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.97.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.35% of TransGlobe Energy worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

