Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,968,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,636 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.65% of Translate Bio worth $36,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Translate Bio stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

