Travala.com Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.65 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $276.18 million and approximately $13.65 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for approximately $5.50 or 0.00009387 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00074693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.81 or 0.00293482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00104340 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.48 or 0.00771198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012070 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,256,301 tokens. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

