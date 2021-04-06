Travala.com Price Tops $5.29 on Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for about $5.29 or 0.00009123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $265.91 million and approximately $12.64 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00073460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.00272586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00117441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.06 or 0.00762231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,388.79 or 0.98952805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011629 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,259,301 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

