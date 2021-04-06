TravelNote (TVNT) One Day Volume Hits $438.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. TravelNote has a total market cap of $31,208.16 and $438.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00073555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.75 or 0.00292854 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00103321 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.88 or 0.00751993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00029381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012143 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.