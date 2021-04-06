Travelzoo (TZOO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) recently:

3/31/2021 – Travelzoo was upgraded by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Travelzoo was upgraded by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2021 – Travelzoo had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial.

3/23/2021 – Travelzoo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

3/18/2021 – Travelzoo was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $207.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.08.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

