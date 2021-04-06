Treat DAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.11 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $155,620.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for about $3.11 or 0.00005335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00073904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.00288184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00105475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.54 or 0.00757177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030069 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012106 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

