Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Raised to C$0.30

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.23.

TV traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,622. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$192.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

