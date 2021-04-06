Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex stock opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

