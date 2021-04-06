Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.98 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 62,139 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 197,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $737,000.

Tri Pointe Homes stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

