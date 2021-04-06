Trias (old) Hits Market Capitalization of $616,991.01 (TRY)

Trias (old) (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. Trias (old) has a total market cap of $616,991.01 and $1.00 worth of Trias (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trias (old) has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Trias (old) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00059355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.62 or 0.00661123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00079027 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00031258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Trias (old) Coin Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias (old)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias (old)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

