Tribe (TRIBE) Price Tops $1.64

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00002819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded flat against the dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $406.75 million and $80.56 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00060069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.70 or 0.00657003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00079265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031264 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

