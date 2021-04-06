Tribe (TRIBE) Price Tops $1.70 on Exchanges

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. Tribe has a market cap of $422.70 million and $86.34 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tribe has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00002900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00057525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.37 or 0.00702740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00076287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

