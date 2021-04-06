TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.80 Million

Brokerages predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post $196.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.20 million and the highest is $199.40 million. TriMas posted sales of $182.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $832.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $865.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $880.05 million, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $940.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

TriMas stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. TriMas has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.80.

In other TriMas news, CAO Paul Swart sold 3,399 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $107,442.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 3,248 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $107,216.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,370.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,442,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,739,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after acquiring an additional 157,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 110,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in TriMas by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 304,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 109,296 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

