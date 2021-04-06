Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $84.97

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.97 and last traded at $83.55, with a volume of 10895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.88.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Trimble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Trimble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trimble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

