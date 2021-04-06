Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.93.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

TCOM opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after buying an additional 404,730 shares during the period.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

