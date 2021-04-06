Tripio (TRIO) Price Up 2.6% This Week

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and $1.62 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tripio has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00021914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.11 or 0.00658333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00078773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031449 BTC.

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

