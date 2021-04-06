trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.52 Million

Brokerages expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to post $56.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.15 million and the lowest is $38.16 million. trivago posted sales of $154.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $417.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.36 million to $442.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $681.10 million, with estimates ranging from $550.86 million to $807.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.82. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 248,659.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 745,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 815.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 73.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

