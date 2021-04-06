trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Down 4.7%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 33,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,826,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRVG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.
The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in trivago by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 839,654 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 745,979 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 815.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.
About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
