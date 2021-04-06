trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Down 4.7%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 33,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,826,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRVG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in trivago by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 839,654 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 745,979 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 815.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

