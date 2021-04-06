TROY (TROY) Trading 23% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. TROY has a total market capitalization of $269.92 million and $33.91 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TROY has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.00270162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00116213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.44 or 0.00761337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,972.43 or 0.98930160 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00016984 BTC.

About TROY

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 tokens. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

