TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $2.47 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.1% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM remained flat at $$54.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,229,082. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.