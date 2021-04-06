TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $407.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,217. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $257.54 and a one year high of $408.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

