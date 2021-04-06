TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Purchases New Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises about 0.9% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 788,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

NYSE:J traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,941. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.17 and a 12 month high of $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.03.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

