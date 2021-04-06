TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Purchases Shares of 21,409 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,358,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,734,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $373.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $235.93 and a 52-week high of $374.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.