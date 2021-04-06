TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Purchases Shares of 40,961 BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust comprises about 1.0% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 54,175 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BME traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.80. 155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,091. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

