TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Takes $2.60 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Paychex comprises about 2.2% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,634. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

