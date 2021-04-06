TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $240,000.

Shares of VBK traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.49. 1,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,399. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $145.07 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.66 and a 200 day moving average of $258.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

