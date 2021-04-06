tru Independence LLC Acquires 11,609 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

