tru Independence LLC Acquires 4,344 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,548,000.

VIG opened at $150.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $103.92 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

