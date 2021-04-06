tru Independence LLC Buys 4,300 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $430.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

