tru Independence LLC Buys Shares of 195,850 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 195,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 471,689 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,063,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,770 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

NWL stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

