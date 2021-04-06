tru Independence LLC Decreases Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

tru Independence LLC cut its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,825 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Energizer worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the third quarter worth about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

NYSE ENR opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

